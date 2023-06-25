Dark Chapter Of India's Emergency: Here's List Of Prominent Leaders That Were Arrested

Quick links:
June 25 holds a significant place in the history of Indian democracy as it marks the anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency in 1975. This fateful day serves as a stark reminder of a period characterised by curtailed civil liberties, censorship, and the arrest of numerous political leaders. At the anniversary of the Emergency imposition in India, here's a comprehensive list of political leaders who were arrested during 1975-77, regarded as the darkest phase of India's democracy.
Other prominent political arrests were of Karpoori Thakur, Madhu Limaye, Biju Patnaik, BJP leaders such as BS Yediyurappa, Prakash Javadekar, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Notably, according to Shah Commission, appointed to inquire into all the excesses committed in the Indian Emergency (1975 - 77), estimated that nearly 1,11,000 people were arrested under preventive detention laws.
The Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, under Article 352 of the Constitution, citing "internal disturbances" as the justification. The political climate leading up to the Emergency was marked by intense political polarisation, economic challenges, and social unrest.
Indira Gandhi's government faced significant opposition, particularly from Jayaprakash Narayan, who led the "Total Revolution" movement against corruption and authoritarianism. As public unrest grew, Gandhi declared a state of Emergency, effectively suspending civil liberties, imposing press censorship, and granting sweeping powers to the government.
During the Emergency period, fundamental rights, such as freedom of speech, expression, and assembly, were curtailed, and dissenting voices were suppressed. Opposition leaders, activists, journalists, and individuals critical of the government were arrested, leading to a climate of fear and intimidation.
The Emergency period witnessed a range of repressive measures, including the forced sterilisation campaign, where the government implemented a controversial policy to control population growth. The media faced severe censorship, with newspapers and publications being censored or shut down for criticising the government. Journalists and activists were arrested, and the freedom of the press was severely curtailed.
The arrests of political leaders aimed to weaken the opposition and consolidate power in the hands of the ruling party. The Emergency also witnessed instances of abuse of power and allegations of human rights violations. According to Shah Commission, around 7 lakh people were displaced after a demolition drive was conducted in Delhi during the Emergency. Notably, the suspension of democratic institutions and the erosion of civil liberties deeply impacted the fabric of Indian society.