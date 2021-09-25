'Darrang Eviction Was Urgent' Says Assam CM Sarma, Claims Violence Was Used Against Police

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, 24 September 2021, said that the eviction drive in the Darrang district was carried out with the agreement of representatives of the people who were being evicted. On Thursday, a team of state police had gone to the Dholpur Gorukhuti area of the district to evict illegal encroachers from the land belonging to a state farming project where the locals gathered and raised slogans against the eviction drive which further led to a clash between the two sides. In the clash, two were killed and many others were injured, including nine policemen.

"Eviction drive was initiated with an agreed principle that the landless will be provided 2 acres each as per land policy, and the representatives agreed. We expected no resistance but about 10,000 people gheraoed Assam Police, used violence, and then police retaliated," the Assam CM said.

'Eviction was urgent': Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said the eviction drive was 'urgent' and the Congress delegation had agreed with it. "This eviction drive was urgent. It was not done overnight. Discussions were held for 4 months. Congress delegation had met me and agreed on land allotment to landless. 27,000 acres of land have to be used in a productive manner. There was a temple, which was also encroached upon by people," he said.

The statement of Himanta comes a day after he initiated an inquiry in the matter. The inquiry, as per the government notification, would be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.

Darrang firing

Two people were killed and many others were injured in a violent clash between the locals and the police at the Dholpur Gorukhuti area in Assam's Darrang district on Thursday. A team of state police had gone to the area to evict illegal encroachers from the land belonging to a state farming project when 800 locals gathered and raised slogans against the eviction drive, and that led to a clash between the two sides. Police claimed that of the many injured, nine were policemen.

Moreover, a video from the site started circulating where a photographer was seen violently jumping on the body of a man who was killed by police firing. In the video, the victim is seen rushing at the police brandishing a stick, when he was point-blank shot at his chest. Amid police presence, the photographer - Bijoy Bonia - a govt cameraman, was seen repeatedly jumping on the protestor's body, desecrating it. He has now been arrested and a case has been registered on the incident.