Darrang Firing: 2 Arrested With PFI Links, Accused Of 'mobilizing Crowds' For Protest

Two individuals with alleged Popular Front of India (PFI) links have been nabbed by Assam Police in connection with the Darrang firing incident, where a mob of 800 protestors clashed with the police in Assam's Dholpur Gorukhuti area. As per the police, the two arrested individuals have been accused of 'criminal conspiracy', 'instigating violence' and 'mobilising crowds' at the behest of extremist organisations such as the PFI as well as its college-level wing Campus Front of India (CFI).

The accused named Md Asmat Ali Ahmed and Md Chand Mamud were arrested by the Assam Police on Sunday night and are currently in police custody. They have been booked under Sections 120(B), 143, 147, 148, 149, 341, 333, 353, 325, 326, and 307 of IPC. The police are also analysing their call details and messages. Top police officials of Darrang have informed that based on their statements and electronic evidence more people are likely to be nabbed.

Assam violence

Two people were killed and several others were injured in a violent clash between the locals and the police at the Dholpur Gorukhuti area in Assam's Darrang district on Thursday. A team of state police had gone to the area to evict 60 families which had illegally encroached on land belonging to a state farming project. However, to protest against the eviction of the 60 illegal encroachers, an unprecedented crowd of 800 protestors gathered at the spot, raised slogans against the eviction drive, and clashed with the Assam Police. Owing to the violence, the police proceeded to open fire into the crowd.

In the aftermath of the Darrang firing, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the PFI was involved in the anti-eviction protests in Sipajhar. "Around 60 families were to be evicted but from where did 10,000 people come? PFI's involvement is coming forward," he said. Taking cognizance of the incident, the Assam government has decided to institute an inquiry into the circumstance leading to the violent incident.