Darul Uloom Deoband Prohibits Students From Learning English Or Any Other Language

Why you're reading this: The education department of Darul Uloom Deoband, the Centre of Islamic Education, on Thursday (June 15) released a new circular for the students prohibiting them from learning English or any other language while studying in the Islamic seminary. Following the order, the students won't be allowed to learn English throughout their tenure at the institute. The new order, issued by Maulana Hussain Haridwari, in charge of the education department in the Islamic seminary, also emphasises strict adherence to the instructions.

3 things you need to know:

Expulsion on non-compliance

The notice issued by the Islamic seminary's education department clearly specified that students would be expelled from the institute on the non-compliance ground. “Any student found violating this restriction or secretly engaging in language study, will face expulsion from the institution. Also, the students found absent from classrooms or leaving before the completion of their classes will face severe consequences,” the order stated.