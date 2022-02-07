Darul Uloom Deoband Website To Be Shut Down After NCPCR Intervenes Against Fatwas

The District Magistrate of Saharanpur has now issued orders directing the shutdown of the Darul Uloom Deoband website amid enquiry on illegal Fatwas. The DM directed the shutting down of the website until completion of enquiring regarding illegal Fatwas violating child rights. Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had written to the Uttar Pradesh government about the website.

The NCPCR had earlier called on Saharanpur District Magistrate after they received a complaint on the illegal Fatwas. Although the action was called for in a time span of ten days, the inquiry took more time and turned into a long process. Now, the DM has issued an interim order regarding the website amid a further investigation is underway. Speaking to Republic, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo, said that the action came after the commission’s interference.

Kanoongo said that the NCPCR had asked concerned officials to shut the website. He reiterated that the children body had written to the UP govt about the illegal Fatwas on children, which has now been dealt with. He added that the process was against the constitutional way of things and thus the action was necessary to stop the illegal event.

Darul Uloom Deoband probe

Earlier in January, the NCPCR wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary asking the state government to probe Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband’s website for allegedly publishing “unlawful and misleading” fatwas. In a letter, dated 15 January, the NCPCR asked the UP Chief Secretary to block access to the website until such content is scrapped.

“Taking cognisance of the complaint u/s 13 (1) (j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, after pursuing the complaint and examining the website, it was observed that the explanation and answers provided in response to issues raised by the individuals do not align with the laws and acts in the country," the letter stated.

Claiming that such comments violate the rights of children and that free access to the internet was damaging to them, the NCPCR further said, “Therefore, it is requested that the website of this organisation may be thoroughly examined, investigated and any such content should be immediately removed. Further, access to such website may be prevented until the removal of such content for avoiding spread and recurrence of unlawful statements and consequently preventing incidents of violence, abuse, neglect, harassment, discrimination against children”, the letter read.

