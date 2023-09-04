‘Darwaze Pe Dastak': Kota Police Launches New Campaign To Curb Student Suicides

Kota police on Sunday (September 3) launched a campaign called ‘Darwaze pe dastak’ (knock on door) to encourage wardens to keep a vigil on students’ activities and ensure that there are no signs of stress or depression. Kota, known as the coaching hotspot in the present day, has been shaken by a slew of student suicides. The city police has further urged the mess workers and tiffin providers to report if a student is repeatedly absent from the mess and skipping meals or if anyone’s tiffin is found unconsumed.

“We have launched a campaign called ‘Darwaze pe dastak’ where we are encouraging wardens to make it a routine to knock on each students’ door at around 11 pm, ask them if they are okay, notice their activities, and keep a vigil just to ensure that there are no signs of stress, depression or abnormal activity. After the coaching, the students spend maximum time in hostels, and hence wardens should be the first one to notice the signs," Chandrasheel Thakur, ASP, Kota said to news agency PTI.

Kota witnesses the highest number of student suicides this year

Every year, more than 2.5 lakh students relocate to Kota to study for competitive tests like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering.

Compared to last year, this year saw the highest number of student suicides with two ending their lives in a gap of a few hours on August 27. This year the number was 22 compared to last year’s figure of 15.

From cut-throat competition to homesickness, the struggles students go through

The students here commonly deal with crammed schedules, fierce competition, constant pressure to perform better, the weight of parents' expectations, and homesickness. Psychologists have cautioned that before any student takes drastic action, there are always warning indications that go unnoticed.

Speaking on the early signs that go unnoticed, ASP Thakur said, “The idea is to detect these early signs. If any student is repetitively missing classes or skipping meals, there has to be something. We want to identify these children, get them counselled before they get pushed to the brim. We have launched a dedicated number on which wardens, mess workers and tiffin providers can give us this information.”

Explaining about the ‘Darwaze pe Dastak’ campaign, Garima Singh, a warden of Amratingali Girls Residency stated that the idea of the campaign is not to disturb the students, but to keep a check and ensure they are fine.

“I knock on the doors of the students regularly. The idea is not to disturb them, but to keep a check if they are fine. If someone is sleeping for unusual hours, I discuss with them if they are just tired or unwell. I check their mess logbooks too. If someone has not eaten meals in the mess, I ask if he or she did not like the food or is it because of some stress,”she said.

In the wake of the latest suicides by students, the district administration has also directed the coaching institutes to stop conducting routine tests for students preparing for NEET and other competitive exams for the next two months.