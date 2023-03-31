Dates For 45-day Annual Amarnath Yatra Likely To Be Announced Today

Dates for Amarnath Yatra, the annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine, are likely to be announced Friday, March 31. The shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the Kashmir Valley, sees thousands of devotees lining up to catch a sight of the Amarnath Temple. The dates will be announced following a meeting of the Shrine Board at Raj Bhawan. The Jammu and Kashmir police will be using drones and mine-proof vehicles for security during the Amarnath Yatra.

"Full-proof security will be provided to the Amarnath Yatra like last year. Drones and mine-proof vehicles will be used," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar.

What is Amarnath Yatra?

Amarnath Yatra is a 45-day pilgrimage when devotees travel to the sacred place during the month of July and August, which is considered the Holy month of Shraavana according to the Panchang (Hindu Calendar).

The Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage takes place in summer months, when the waxing phase of the icy stalagmite Shiva lingam reaches its peak. The months of July and August are favourable for the journey. Pratham pujan, or the first prayer, marks the start of the annual journey.

Located 141 km from the capital Srinagar at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level, the cave is home to a Shiva Lingam, considered to be the most holy symbol by Hindus all across the globe.

The cave (Gupha) lies in the Ladar Valley, which is covered by glaciers and snow-capped mountains for most of the year.

How to reach Amarnath?

The pilgrims have access to darshan only during a brief period in the summer, as the cave is snow-capped the rest of the year. There are two primary routes to get there: one goes past the town of Pahalgam, and the other goes via Sonawar, a tourist destination in the Ganderbal area, on the way to Baltal.

From the base camps at Chandiwadi and Noonan in Pahalgam, a 43-km hill trek begins to reach the shrine. Some individuals also choose to travel the distance on horses or palanquins. The 16 km from BalTal is the shortest, but is considered one of the most difficult.