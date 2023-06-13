Daughter Kills Mother, Then Carries Her Body In Suitcase To Police Station In Bengaluru

Why you're reading this: In a shocking incident, a daughter killed her own mother and stuffed her body in a suitcase in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The 39-year-old accused, who is identified as Senali Sen, allegedly killed her 70-year-old mother Beena Paul at NSR Green Apartments in Bilekalli in Bengaluru and took the body to the Mico Layout police station.

3 Things You Need To Know:

Senali Sen's mother and mother-in-law were living in the same house and used to fight every day which forced the accused to strangle her mother to death.

Fed up with constant fights at home, Beeva threatened her daughter that she will consume sleeping pills and die. The accused then forcefully made her mother swallow 20 sleeping pills and strangled her to death with a veil.

Senali, later, arrived at the Mico Layout police station with her mother's body stuffed in a blue trolley suitcase. The accused has been arrested and an investigation has been launched to get further leads in the matter.

This is a breaking story. This copy will be updated