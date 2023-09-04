Daughter Of 1971 War Veteran Fulfills Father's Last Wish, Immerses Ashes In River Shingo

The daughter of Late Brig Shashikant Vasavada (Retd) on September 2 (Saturday) gave an emotional adieu to her father and immersed his ashes into the Shingo River in Kargil. She came from the USA to Kargil in accordance with the last wish of her father, which was to immerse his ashes in the Shingo River.

‘Soldiers never die, they fade away to Glory’, Brig Shashikant Vasavada (Retd), Second in Command (later Commanding Officer) of 9 JAK LI during the 1971 operations, had once said. The Late Brig Shashikant Vasavada (Retd) played a crucial role, during the 1971 War, in capturing the strategically important Pt 13620, overlooking Kargil Town.

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army shared on social networking platform X the post of the daughter of the Late Brig Shashikant Vasavada immersing the ashes of her father. The post which has the image of Brig Vasavada standing with his fellow soldiers posing for a photograph of prisoners and equipment captured by the 9 J&K Militia, also shows her visiting the Indian Army location, where the various memoirs related to the 1971 war have been conserved.

Notably, Late Brig Shashikant Vasavada (Retd) in an interview given to a private blog said how his teacher Captain Shishadri inspired him to join the Indian Army. Sharing his experience of the war in 1971, he said, “In 1971, I was in Kargil and was a part of the battle of Shingo River Valley. It is considered to be an important battle in the history of Indian battles. It was a fierce battle that lasted for days together. After a lot of struggle, we captured our given objectives and consolidated the security of Kargil. While fighting, a bullet hit me in my arms, yet the pressure from the opposite forces was such that we couldn’t stop for a moment. I fought with wounded arms for a long period of time. Oozing blood dried in the chilling cold. It was painful to clean the blood clot. My motherland was above everything. The happiness of victory overshadowed everything else.”

Late Brig Shashikant J. Vasavada, passed away on July 11, 2023, in Cibolo, Texas. His unwavering dedication to his country, and the joy he found in hobbies such as reading, watching sports, and gardening will never be forgotten.