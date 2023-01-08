Daughter Of Auto Driver Set To Become First Woman 'Agniveer' From Chhattisgarh

Breaking all the odds, Hisha Baghel is all set to become the first woman from Chhattisgarh's Durg to be selected under the Central government's Agniveer Scheme.

Hisha, the daughter of an auto-driver is a native of Borigarka village and has managed to bag this prestigious opportunity despite all the financial and personal predicaments. She will now be inducted into the armed services under the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme launched by the Centre last year.

Expressing happiness, Hisha's mother stated that her daughter is very hard-working and dedicated towards her training. She narrated her family's financial hardship as her cancer-stricken husband has to go through expensive treatment. "I am very proud. She's hardworking and used to get up at 4 am for training. We've sold our land and auto and used the money for the treatment of my husband who's suffering from cancer. We also educate our children," said Hisha's mother.

I'm very proud. She's very hardworking & used to get up at 4am for training. We've sold our land&car & used the money for treatment of my husband who's suffering from cancer&to educate children:Hisha's mother(6.1) pic.twitter.com/D1ApjLoZOp — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 7, 2023

Hisha's school teacher stated, "I am thrilled that a student of our school has been selected as the first woman Agniveer. She was a very bright student. She was also good at sports. Despite the family's poor financial condition, she could make it."

Hisha was a sophomore student of the B.Sc when she got selected for the scheme and is currently undergoing training for Senior Secondary Recruits from the Indian Navy at Chilka in Odisha. The training will continue till March following which she will be deployed for the security of the country.

What is Agnipath scheme?

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these 'Agniveers' would be selected for enrolment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs 11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment only.

Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.