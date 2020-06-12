'Don't Make It Political': Murdered Anantnag Sarpanch's Daughter Lashes Out At Congress

With Congress leader Shashi Tharoor taking to Twitter to give a political colour to the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, the daughter of slain Sarpanch has said that it is shameful that this issue is being politicised and her father died for the nation.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Niayanta Pandita said that the killing of her father is being politicised for no reason.

"My father didn't judge things on a religious basis. My father told me that if anything happens to him he should be called "Congressi". He wants his identity to be Indian not to any party. I won't let people demoralise us. Those who are politicising, their mentality is apparent. All we want is justice".

Lashing out at Shashi Tharoor over his tweet, she said, "Those who are making political issue, you are stooping to new low in eyes of all. They should work to get us justice.''

Vijay Pandita, brother of slain Sarpanch told Republic Media Network, "I have a message for Shashi Tharoor, what he thinks of these daughters, he should come clear on things. Where there is a nation, there comes no politics. This is wrong, this is unfortunate".

READ: Late Ajay Pandita's family hits out at Cong leader for trying to politicise the killing

READ: J&K: 3 Shramik Special trains to leave from Katra for MP, Chhattisgarh

RK Bhat, Kashmiri Pandit Activist said, ''We have seen that Kashmiri Pandit is being used. The issue is that even after 30 years, Kashmiri Pandit has to lose his life. Political Party should have asked for the probe but we are coming to know that his political affiliation is being used. An innocent Kashmiri Pandit who was contributing in the valley was killed. Anyone who is contributing to co-existence has to sacrifice his life".

"When such statements come at this time when innocent and nationalist forces are killed, this practice goes in favour of those who did this killing, in favour of Pakistan, and the outfits responsible," he added.

Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, President, Panun Kashmir and BJP leader while criticising Tharoor on his tweet said,"I want to state there is no Congress, BJP and other parties. I reject this, this is beyond party politics. This is the issue of Islamic terrorism. This is a challenge to the Constitution. He cannot say anything beyond this. Shashi Tharoor has no locus standi. He should keep quiet, it will be better both for him and the country".

READ: J&K forces bust massive LeT narcotics module; arrest 3, seize 21kg heroin & Rs 1.34 crore

READ: J&K COVID-19 tally reaches 4507; 1605 travellers tested positive