“Daughters In Danger,” Says WB LoP As BJP Worker Claims Sexual Assault Which DGP Refutes

Bengal BJP worker alleged about how she was manhandled by TMC workers during the recent Bengal Panchayat polls on July 8, adding that she has already filed an FIR in the incident, "They (Trinamool Congress workers) dragged me outside the polling booth holding my hair and threw me down the stairs. They also ripped my clothes. Later, I went to a nearby house to borrow clothes to wear. Had my husband not been present there, they could have done anything to me. He saved me. I have filed an FIR in this incident." However, the state DGP Manoj Malviya said after launching a probe into the matter no evidence was found about such an incident.

BJP leader and LoP Suvendu Adhikari responding to the incident said the situation in South Panchala is tense, “Our daughters are in danger in West Bengal. I have visited Panchala and the situation there is serious. We will go to court to protect every BJP worker in the state.”

‘Is it less sad than the Manipur incident ?’

Moreover, the West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged a Manipur-like incident happened in South Panchala, "We condemn the Manipur barbaity, it is an unfortunate incident but a woman BJP worker was paraded naked in South Panchla, is it any less sad than the Manipur incident? The difference is that there is no video of this incident because Mamata Banerjee's police will now allow it to be recorded,” he said.

The West Bengal police has completely dismissed the incident happened, "On July 8, there were police and central forces in the booth and also there were many people who came to vote, but no one said such an incident happened. Even the LOP had visited that place and the fact-finding team visited once, but no one spoke about this incident. Though we reached out to the complainant and her husband and called her for a medical examination, they have not given anything. If this kind of incident had happened the police would have taken action. This is a digital era and everyone records if anything happens", the DGP added.

BJP leader breaks down during press conference

Expressing her anguish about the alleged incident BJP leader BJP MP from West Bengal’s Hooghly Locket Chatterjee broke down while recounting the alleged incident of sexual assault. “We are also women. We also want our daughters to be saved… We are also India’s daughters. West Bengal is also part of this country. Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on incidents of assault against women in Manipur. He not only spoke for the daughters in Manipur but for daughters across the country,” Chatterjee said.

“He said that the law and order in all states should be made strict to protect our daughters. Not just daughters of Manipur but daughters all over the country. So I urge you all to speak up for us also. Where will our daughters go for justice? There were incidents of violence against our daughters during the recent panchayat polls”, MP Chatterjee said during the press briefing.