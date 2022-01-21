Daughters To Inherit Father's Self-acquired Property In Absence Of Will: Supreme Court

Empowering daughters to come into ownership of their father’s property by ‘inheritance,’ the Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced in a judgment stating that daughters will be righteous to inherit their father’s self-acquired property or other properties owned by him and will get preference over other family members belonging to the same ancestral stock in the absence of any will or direct heir.

The verdict was pronounced by a bench of two justices- S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari. While reinforcing its stance on the daughter’s ingrained right to become the proprietor of her father’s property over her cousins or other family members, the Apex court vetoed the earlier Madras High Court verdict related to the Hindu women's and widows' property rights under the Hindu Succession Act.

Apex Court Upholds Daughter’s right to inherit Property

To deliver complete equality in property rights, the top court announced that the daughters of a male Hindu who died intestate would be eligible to obtain the self-acquired and other assets of the father and would have priority over other family members of the same lineage.

"If a property of a male Hindu dying intestate (without a will) is a self-acquired property or obtained in the partition of a coparcenary or a family property, the same would devolve by inheritance and not by survivorship, and a daughter of such a male Hindu would be entitled to inherit such property in preference to other collaterals (such as sons/daughters of brothers of deceased father)," the judgment stated.

The verdict is significant as it is a step forward by the court to empower women with the legislative rights to take ownership of the financial assets and to assert that the right of a female is absolute in the property of a father.

Supreme Court’s bid to abolish notions of females’ limited estates

While hearing the plea of a lady seeking inheritance of he father's assets over his other family members, Justice Murari stressed that the women’s right to acquire the father’s property has been previously recognised in earlier laws & judicial pronouncements.

"Right of a widow or daughter to inherit the self-acquired property or share received in the partition of a coparcenary property of a Hindu male dying intestate is well recognized not only under the old customary Hindu Law but also by various judicial pronouncements,” the judgement said.

The judgement comes as a bid to abolish the notions of females’ limited estates. The top court underlined the intent of the judgement and noted that the law's objective was to address the constraint that a Hindu woman could not claim an absolute stake, but only a life interest in the properties she had inherited.

"Section 14 (I) converted all limited estates owned by women into absolute estates and the succession of these properties in the absence of a will or testament would take place in consonance with Section 15 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956," it said.

The bench overturned the trial court's and the Madras High Court's decisions rejecting the previous judgments while hearing the particular matter. Hearing the facts of the respective case, the court observed, "Since the property in question was admittedly the self-acquired property of a father, despite the family being in a state of jointness upon his death intestate, his sole surviving daughter will inherit the same by inheritance and the property shall not devolve by survivorship. Thus, the impugned judgment and decree dated March 01, 1994, passed by the Trial Court and confirmed by the High Court vide judgment and order dated January 21, 2009, are not liable to be sustained and are hereby set aside," the court had noted in the judgment.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: Shutterstock Rep Image