Dausa Rape & Murder Case: Family Narrates Sequence Of Events; Says 'was Coming To See Us'

During an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Thursday, the family of the Dausa rape and murder victim narrated the horrifying sequence of events that led to the unfortunate incident. Speaking to Republic, the uncle of the victim revealed how she was travelling from her in-laws' house to their residence in Dausa. The victim was coming to meet the family when the incident took place.

Republic speaks to Dausa rape victim's family

"When she did not reach here, we called her in-laws who said that she had left the house at 10 am. From there, she went to the Pandit Ji's place in Khanpura. When asked the Pandit Ji, he said that around 11-11:30, I made her sit in the bus with 2 Kgs of Banana and told the driver to drop her."

"We checked the CCTV camera, and she reached and started walking towards our lane. She was accompanied by one more guy, both of them were walking together... our girl in front, and the guy behind her. There was a white car standing...a small car... we could see our girl walk for 150 meters...Then, we could not see her. The car started then... don't know when she and the boy were made to sit in the car...The boy was dropped at his place," the victim's uncle shared.

The family further claimed that after the incident, when the body was retrieved from a well by the police, they were forced to cremate the victim at 9 PM in the night, under immense pressure from the Ashok Gehlot-led administration.

NCW's Rekha Sharma arrives in Dausa

On Tuesday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo-motu cognizance of the Dausa rape & murder case. Directing the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR, the entity has sought the arrest of all accused at the earliest. A copy of NCW's letter has been sent to Superintendent of Police, Dausa and the commission has sought a report on the action taken in the matter within three days.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma visited the site and met the victim's family on Friday. In her first response, Sharma slammed the administration for covering the loopholes and for not allowing her to visit the village using various excuses. "Yes, they (the administration) got me 2 kms before this place and they told me that the family is not there and they don't want to meet me. They were insisting that there is some kind of problem going on in the locality and I should not visit for security purposes. But I met a lady who said that the (victim's) mother will be there and I insisted that I will have to go and meet the mother. And see, the whole family is here," she said.