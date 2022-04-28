Dausa Rape: NCW Chief Slams Rajasthan Govt For Failing To Provide Basic Amenities To Women

In the wake of the horrifying gang rape and murder of a woman in Rajasthan's Dausa, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma visited the region and met Superintendent of Police, Anil Kumar over the incident. The development comes a day after the NCW took suo-motu cognisance of the incident and directed Rajasthan DGP to immediately file an FIR, seeking the arrest of all accused at the earliest.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the NCW chief stated, “Rajasthan government has failed to provide minimum transport facilities to the residents of the village Dausa. The victim was ready to walk for 6 km in the scorching heat of April before she took the lift from the accused on Sunday morning. The horrific incident wouldn’t have occurred if there would be any transport connectivity or bus available till her residence in the Dausa district."

She further added, “The heinous act happened in the early hours of Sunday and this is hard to believe that the accused dared to kidnap gangrape, and murder the victim at around 11 am on Sunday. Such incidents are increasing every day in the state and the Rajasthan government needs to make quick decisions in punishing the people involved in the incident."

#LIVE | This is a chilling act. CCTV shows how the girl was picked up by the accused in Dausa. People don't fear the police nor do they take administration seriously. Ability to create water-tight situation is on police: NCW chief @sharmarekha



Watch - https://t.co/yniJqyTIqs pic.twitter.com/ll3MHcIsw7 — Republic (@republic) April 28, 2022

Rekha Sharma went on to say, “We are taking suo-moto cognizance of the incident. NCPCR is taking instantaneous decisions for minors in Rajasthan almost every second day. The victim’s body was thrown in a well on Sunday night. The accused were not even scared of being caught by district Police officials. The fear of being caught is over among people in Rajasthan amid an increasing number of such cases in the state.” It is pertinent to mention here that the Police officials found the missing woman's body on Monday morning.

Dausa gangrape case

A woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and murdered at a village in the Rajasthan's Dausa district on Sunday morning, Police officials informed. The woman’s body was found in a well on Monday morning.

As per the district police, the woman left Jaipur on Sunday morning to visit her parents’ house in Dausa. The accused offered the victim a lift and later raped her along with another person. After the heinous act, the victim was murdered and her body was dumped inside a well.

Upon receiving the information about the body, the Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body with the help of local residents. The Dausa police released a statement announcing that one of the accused had been apprehended and booked for kidnapping, gang rape, and murder.