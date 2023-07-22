David Beheading Video: Man’s Severed Head Put On Display In Manipur

After the heinous and despicable video of sexual assault on women in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, another instance of barbarity has surfaced from the state, this time from Churachandpur. A 31-year-old man identified as David Tuolor was brutally tortured, savagely butchered, and his head was chopped off by a mob in the district.

In the disturbing visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the deceased's head was left mounted on a bamboo spike after the beheading. The incident took place on July 4.

Republic TV has learnt that David was killed at the Langza village in Churachandpur after being caught by the mob while trying to protect his village from being looted. The incident is said to have occurred around 4:30- 5 am when several people charged into the village with arms and started firing. Notably, a complaint has been lodged for this barbarism as well, but no action has been taken yet.

After the gruesome murder, David's body was burnt to ashes and few bones were recovered by those who returned to the spot. As a mark of respect for the deceased, the locals covered the bodily remains in a Hmar tribal shawl.

Eyewitness shares details of David’s horrific death

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the eyewitnesses and a friend of David narrated, "Around 4:30 to 6, the Meitei people were coming to our village. And when they came, they went to their own house and took their bags and scooty."

"When they came down to the field side, lots of people were there. David was caught by the people. They cut his hands, they cut his neck," she added, likening it to butchering meat.

When asked if they want to return to their village, she said that only on one condition, which is if they are given a separate administration.

Police inaction over barbarity exposed

The Manipur government is already facing ire for its inaction against the culprits who gangraped a 21-year-old in Kangpokpi. The heinous crime was committed by a large mob from the Meitei community on May 4 and an FIR was registered on May 21. Despite this, the first arrest was made on July 20 and only five have been taken into Police custody as of now.

Notably, the crime not only involves gangrape but the murder of the victim’s brother (19) and her father. Both were bludgeoned to death for intervening and trying to save the victim’s dignity. One of the survivors recently revealed that two of the three women were daughters of his brother while the third woman was the wife of the village chief.

The recent case under spotlight has again exposed the lethargy of the Manipur police which sprung into action and made five arrests after political pressure.