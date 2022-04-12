Dawood Ibrahim's Aide's Asset Attached By ED Under PMLA In Money Laundering Case

In a key development, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached a flat held in the name of an associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar, in Maharashtra’s Thane. The flat, worth Rs 55 lakh, has been attached in connection with a money-laundering probe after a provisional order for attaching the immovable asset was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh.

The ED alleged this flat was “extorted” by Iqbal Kaskar and others from a Thane-based real estate developer Suresh Devichand Mehta.“Mehta was running a business of construction with his partner through his firm Darshan enterprises. The accused Iqbal Kaskar, Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Ali Jamil Saiyad due to close proximity with underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar managed to extort one flat in Thane in the name of Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh,” the agency said.

'Four cheques totalling Rs 10 lakh were issued'

The ED further said that four cheques totalling Rs 10 lakh “as demanded by them” were issued by the builder and “encashed” by the accused. "These accounts were operated only for withdrawing the cash amount of Rs 10 lakh and no other transactions were carried out in them. These accounts were operated to hide end-user/real user of the extorted amounts,” the Central agency said, adding that the accused also extorted cash from Mehta during that period.

The criminal case of money laundering was slapped against the accused after the ED took cognisance of a Thane Police FIR of September 2017. The police also pressed charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused. Deported to India from the United Arab Emirates in 2003, Iqbal Kaskar, who was already in jail, was placed under fresh arrest by the ED on February 18 in relation to the case. Also, key D-Gang member Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi was questioned.

Sources indicated that the ED is looking at the modus operandi of the D-gang in Mumbai including extortion and the real estate business that was being carried out directly or indirectly by it.

(With inputs from PTI)