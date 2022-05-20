Dawood Ibrahim’s Close Aides Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody By Mumbai Court

A Mumbai court on Friday sent arrested gangster Chhota Shakeel’s brothers-in-law and close associates Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, suspects in the D-company case involving Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, to 14-day judicial custody. This comes weeks after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on Dawood's associates in over 12 locations in Mumbai. Both the arrested associates have been involved in handling D-Company's illegal activities and terrorist financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

On May 13, NIA arrested Dawood Ibrahim’s closest aides after conducting multiple raids in Mumbai and its suburbs. The NIA began tightening the noose around the Dawood gang, Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh. It is to be noted that Chhota Shakeel remains a key member of the infamous D-gang.

Earlier, Republic TV had accessed details of the NIA FIR against Pakistan-based Dawood Ibrahim who is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts which resulted in 257 deaths and left over 1,400 people injured. As per the FIR registered on February 3, Ibrahim has been accused of running an international terrorist network - D-Company - that is involved in a number of criminal activities. It mentioned that Ibrahim controlled his criminal activities in India through his close associates.

Dawood's anti-India activities

Considered a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim is also infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. Along with his close aides, he allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim.

In the meanwhile, he has been consistently linked to multiple terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack. However, the accusations against him go beyond terrorism and extend to his involvement in the international betting and match-fixing syndicate. This includes the 2000 match-fixing controversy and the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.