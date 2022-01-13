Dawood Ibrahim's Nephew Flees To Pakistan From US Even As India Pressed For Deportation

Amid India's crackdown on terror, sources told Republic TV on Thursday that terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Sohail Kaskar has reached Pakistan via Dubai. Kaskar who reportedly left India in 1989 is the son of Ibrahim's younger brother Noora who died at a Karachi hospital in 2009. He was arrested in Spain in June 2014 for narco-terrorism and providing support to Colombian rebels and sending heroin into the US. A year later, he was extradited to the US and jailed there for a few years.

After Kaskar's jail term got completed, the Mumbai Police requested the Centre to seek his deportation as per the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty signed in 2005. Reports suggested that he was booked in two cases related to extortion and cheating. The latest location of Dawood Ibrahim's nephew came to light after the Mumbai Police heard his voice during a recent interception, sources indicated. Moreover, CBI sources revealed that the central agency had received no intimation on the status of India's deportation request and how Kaskar was allowed to leave for Pakistan.

Dawood Ibrahim's involvement in terrorism & Hawala network

Considered as a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim is also infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. Along with his close aides, he allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim.

In the meanwhile, he has been consistently linked to multiple terror organisations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack. However, the accusations against him go beyond terrorism and extend to his involvement in the international betting and match-fixing syndicate. This includes the 2000 match-fixing controversy and the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

Ibrahim is not just a fugitive for India, but also has been designated as a terrorist by the United States of America. The US has alleged that he shared smuggling routes with the terror outfit Al-Qaeda. According to the US authorities, he is involved in large-scale shipping of narcotics in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It is alleged that he was in touch with the Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden. Reports suggest that he travelled to Afghanistan in the 1990s under the Taliban’s protection. Under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he has been officially declared a terrorist by India too.