Dawood Suffering From Gangrene, Reveals Arrested Lakdawala; Exposes D-gang Nepal Ventures

Noted gangster, Ejaz Lakdawala, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang was arrested in a joint operation by the Mumbai and Patna Police in Jakkanpur bus stand in Bihar's capital city on January 8. He was then taken to Mumbai by the Mumbai Police on the same day. A resident of Mumbai, Ejaz Lakdawala was wanted in multiple cases by the Mumbai Police. Living in Nepal's Kathmandu for many years, the underworld don had come to Patna evading the security agencies on the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Raxaul. He was reportedly on his way to Mumbai from Nepal on some operation. The underworld don was a part of Chhota Rajan's C-Company and was involved in multiple operations.

Elaborating on Ejaz Lakdawala's arrest, ADG headquarter of Bihar police Amit Kumar said, "Lakdawala was arrested from a bus stand in Patna, under Jakkanpur PS and has been taken to Mumbai by Mumbai police. we provided them assistance in the arrest. He was wanted in several cases of murder and extortion ". Upon his arrest, the underworld don, who was previously a part of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's gang, made stunning revelations on the underworld don and his associates in Nepal.

During the course of the interrogation since his arrest by Mumbai and Bihar Police, the Ejaz Lakdawala confessed that Dawood goes to Hajj (religious pilgrim to Mecca & Medina) every year, further revealed that the most-wanted underworld don is currently suffering from Gangrene disease. In his confessions, Ejaz Lakdawala said that he had met with Dawood last in 1999 at the Abdulla Shah Gazi darbar in Karachi, on the death of his daughter. He further said that even Chhota Shakeel, a high ranking member of the D-Company goes to Hajj every year.

As per Ejaz Lakdawala's revelations, following are the people who are associates of Dawood Ibrahim in Nepal:

Dawood has invested in the Everest Hotel at Kathmandu's Baneswari main road, which is owned by 50-year-old Firoz Lari, 50. As per his description, Firoz Lari is a 5.5 feet tall man, with a fair complexion, light mustache, who could either be a Nepali Muslim or Kashmiri. He is often dressed in formals.

He revealed that the owner of Royal Singi, opposite Raising Mall and near Darbar Marg in Kathmandu is an associate of the underworld don.

A politician in Nepal Congress, Khatoon, is also reportedly involved with the D-Company.

Furthermore, Dawood also has associates in World Trade Center, Tripureswar, Kathmandu.

A man named Yunus Ansari, who deals with Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) is also in a Dawood associate. He described the man as--45-50 years of age, 5.5 feet tall, trimmed beard with a medium built.

Zameen Shah, the owner of Space Time cable, who was killed by Santhosh Shetty was associated with the D-Company chief.

Ejaz Lakdawala even made stunning revelations about the Mumbai associates of Chhota Shakeel, a Dawood aide:

Tariq Praveen, a resident of Jumma masjid, Prophet Market, is an associate of Chhota Shakeel as per Ejaz Lakdawala. He further revealed that Praveen looks after the hawala for Shakeel and construction in Mumbai. Describing his appearance, he said, he is a 48-50-year-old man, has a french beard, and 5.9 feet in height. He further said that Praveen will always be found drinking juice at Mumbai Central's juice shop post 9 PM.

Iqbal Kashmiri, a 55-year-old man, with a fair complexion and mustache, is a resident of Kashmiri Manzil. He has a construction office in Prophet Market and looks after Hawala for Chhota Shakeel.

Riyaz Bhati, a resident of Mumbai's Juhu has a resort in Panel, as per Ejaz Lakdawala's revelation looks after Chhota Shakeel's illegal activities.

Salim Fruit, a resident of Mumbai's Versova has a transport office in Nal Bazar.

Ejaz Lakdawala's underworld entry

Ejaz Lakdawala, made his entry into Mumbai's underworld after he met with Prakash Gangnaik, at Gotiya back in 1995. He was later killed by Munna Jingada in 1997. Later, Ejaz Lakdawala, is also known to meet Matiya Bhai (Vilas Madgaunkar), who was later killed in an encounter by Mumbai Police in 1998.

During his interrogation, Ejaz Lakdawala revealed that he lived in Delhi between 1998-2000 for two years, before leaving for Bangkok in 2001. He revealed that he was attacked in May 2003 in Bobey market in Bangkok, wherein he was hit with six bullets. In August of 2003, Ejaz Lakdawala moved to Nepal and has been living in Kathmandu since then. After moving to Nepal, from 2003 to 2005, he stayed in Surya Bahadur Thapa, Baneshwar, Thapa Gaon and Kathmandu. In 2005-06, he stayed next to the united school in Katmandu. Ejaz Lakdawala has been involved in the 1993 murder of Hiren Mehta in Jogeshwari East.

From 1993 to 1995, Ejaz Lakdawala was jailed in Arthur Road and Nasik jail. In 1995, the underworld don was involved in the murder of Farid Razzi in Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road. He had hurled a bomb on the victim and was arrested until 1997. 49-year old Ejaz Lakdawala, a resident of Mumbai's Jogeshwari West, studied in Dawoodbhoy Fazalbhoy High School from class 1 to 8th, then completed his 10th standard from St Stanis Lous. He completed his 12th standard from Bandra's National College. His arrest is a big catch for the probe agencies, as his confessions will further help to uncover the underworld racket of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel. Further allowing India to provide further evidence of how Pakistan is protecting the most wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim.

