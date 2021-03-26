Dawoodi Bohra Community Meets PM Modi Ahead Of National Martyr's Memorial Visit In Dhaka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, landed at the Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 10:15 am on March 26. PM Modi was given the Guard of Honor by playing the national anthem at the airport itself. Over the next two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, and will also participate in the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the nation, and Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman’s 100th birth anniversary.

PM Modi also received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora and Bohra community. PM Modi greeted the members with folded hands and some members of the Dawoodi Bohra community gifted him with a shawl as well.

Dawoodi Bohra community members' special request to PM Modi

One of the Bohra community members of Dhaka interacted with Republic TV and said, "All my brothers here who are the Dawoodi Bohra community members, their roots are from Gujarat. But they are Bangladeshi nationals, they stay here as Bangladeshi citizens. We came here to convey the regards and salaams of our holiness Syedna Saheb. We were thinking since morning about how it will go because it is a pandemic and it is Modiji's first visit in a year. So how will it all go. There will be distance, there will be protocol, how will we meet him?"

"But when he came from his car, he was a very humble person. He left the red-carpet and he came directly to the people. He started greeting the people and talking with them. We came to greet him but he was greeting the people. Then he talked to us and we gave him a shawl, he wore the shawl and conversed with us in Gujarati," he added.

"We requested him that Syedna Saheb has not come to Bangladesh for the past 30 years. So could he represent the Bohra community and put forward our request to the Bangladeshi government to enable Syedna Saheb's visit. So he agreed to our request."

Syedna Saheb is the spiritual guru of the Dawoodi Bohra community, he is based out of Gujarat and therefore the community members have requested PM Modi to help facilitate his visit to Dhaka.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Martyr's memorial at Savar here and paid homage to those who died in the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence.

Dawoodi Bohra community is a section within Shia Islam known for trading and business awareness. It is not to be confused with the Sunni Bohras who are also a Bohra Muslim community with many similar cultural traits as Dawoodi Bohras. India is known to have around 500,000 Bohras including the diasporas spread across the world. The former spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community's Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin died in January this year, after which his son, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, took over.

