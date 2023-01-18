Dawood's D-Company Controls Pakistan's Karachi Airport? Republic Accesses NIA Dossier

Republic in its exclusive report accessed the statement of a person having links with members of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-company, recorded with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), indicating that the D-company controls the Karachi Airport in Pakistan.

Sazia Mohammad Salim Qureshi, the wife of Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, in a statement given to the NIA said that she visited Pakistan illegally in March 2014 to attend the engagement of Chotta Shakil's younger daughter. Further, she said that she and her children were taken out of the Karachi Airport "without stamp" by "some person" who was sent by Chotta Shakil, raising questions about whether the D-company controls the Karachi Airport.

"In 2014, I along with my children visited Pakistan illegally to attend Chotta Shakil's younger daughter Anam's engagement in Karachi. Salim didn't attend the said programme. I went to Karachi, Pakistan, by Pakistani airline. We were taken out of Karachi Airport without stamp by some person who sent from Chotta Shakil and went to Chotta Shakil's house to attend engagement ceremony," Sazia Qureshi said in a statement to NIA.

#TheDawoodFiles | Exclusive files accessed by Republic reveals Dawood went to Karachi without stamp in 2014.

Karachi Airport controlled by D-company?

She further stated, "We stayed at Chotta Shakil's house in Karachi for 5-6 days. Then some person who sent from Chotta Shakil arranged tickets for UAE. We entered Karachi Airport without a stamp. I along with my children went to UAE. After that from UAE, we came to India."

Shazia Qureshi went on to claim that in her September 2014 visit to Pakistan to attend the marriage of Chhota Shakil's elder daughter, she and her family including Salim were again taken out with a stamp from Karachi Airport. After staying in Karachi for 5-6 days, Qureshi and her family again entered Karachi Airport without a stamp and then took a flight to UAE. From the UAE they took a flight to India.

"In 2014, I along with Salim, children visited Pakistan illegally to attend Chotta Shakil's elder daughter Zoya's marriage in Karachi. We went to Karachi, Pakistan, by Pakistani airline. We were taken out of Karachi Airport without a stamp by some person who was sent from Chotta Shakil and went to Chotta Shakil's house to attend the marriage ceremony. We stayed at Chotta Shakil's house in Karachi for 5-6 days. Salim stayed only for 1-1/2 days, after that, Salim entered Karachi Airport without a stamp and Salim went to Riyadh. After 5-6 days some person who was sent from Chotta Shakil arranged a ticket for UAE. We entered Karachi Airport without a stamp. I along with my children went to UAE. After that from UAE, we came to India."

It is pertinent to mention that Sazia Qureshi is a sister-in-law of Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakil.

