Day 3 Of DDA's Demolition Drive: Protests & Cries As Residents Left Displaced

The third day of the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) demolition drive in Mehrauli triggered protests from locals. Meanwhile, a heavy security force has been deployed in the area.

Delhi | Locals protest on the third day of demolition drive by DDA in Mehrauli. Security personnel are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/Kzi5747T8p — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

According to DDA, the demolition drive which was launched in the Mehrauli Archeological Park area will continue till March 9 and as of now 1,200 square metres of government land has been freed.

The Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has however asked the authority to stop the anti-encroachment drive.

Furthermore, a fresh demarcation exercise has been ordered by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot. He said that the area cannot be displaced until a fresh demarcation is conducted.

The DDA drive

Notably, the drive was started by the DDA from February 10 in coordination with the Delhi Police for removal of encroachment from the DDA's land of Ladha Sarai village falling in Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

According to a statement released by the administration, this park is home to roughly 55 monuments that are protected by the ASI, the DDA, and the Delhi State Archeological Department.

The statement further read that “the land on which the demolition is being carried out is part of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the existing unauthorized encroachment is acting as a hindrance to the development of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park".