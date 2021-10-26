Day After Reporting 889 COVID-19 Cases, Maha Sees 1,201 New Infections, Fatalities Rise By 20

A day after reporting 889 COVID-19 cases, the lowest after May 5, 2020, Maharashtra on Tuesday logged 1,201 new infections, taking the tally to 66,05,051, a health department official said.

At 32, the fatalities on Tuesday increased by 20 compared to Monday when 12 patients died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the lowest number of deaths in a day after April 20, 2020.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,40,060, the official said.

A total of 1,370 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,38,395, leaving the state with 22,981 active cases, he said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.48 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 1,02,048 new tests, which are the lowest in recent times, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,20,80,203, the official said.

On Tuesday,15 districts and 10 municipal corporations in Maharashtra did not report new COVID-19 cases. Several districts and municipal corporations logged new cases in single digits.

Mumbai district reported the highest 293 cases in Maharashtra during the day, followed by Ahmednagar with 180 infections, the official said.

Of the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 494 cases, followed by 288 in the Pune region.

Nashik region reported 276 cases, Kolhapur region 80, Aurangabad region 27, Latur region 26, Nagpur region five and Akola region four cases, the official said.

Nashik region reported the highest 13 fatalities due to COVID-19 among the eight regions, followed by nine deaths in the Mumbai region and six in the Pune region, the official said.

Nagpur region and Akola region didn't report any fatality in the last 24 hours, however, the Aurangabad region saw two deaths. One patient died each in the Kolhapur region and Latur region.

Mumbai city reported 293 new cases and five deaths. Pune added 64 cases and one fatality.

Among the 22,981 active patients in Maharashtra, the Pune district has the highest 6,837 cases, according to the official.

At 11,26,871, the highest number of recoveries in the state are reported from the Pune district, he added.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,05,051, new cases 1,201, total deaths 1,40,060, fresh deaths 32, total recoveries 64,38,395, active cases 22,981, total tests conducted 6,20,80,203.

