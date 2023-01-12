Daylight Murder & Loot In Delhi; Open Attack On Guard Near Jagatpur Flyover Caught On Tape

A guard of a cash van was killed in an incident of loot in broad daylight in Delhi on the evening of January 11. A call was received at around 5 p.m. regarding a firing incident with loot of a cash van. Police team rushed to the spot and found the call to be true.

At around 4.50 p.m. on January 11, a cash van arrived at an ATM near Jagatpur flyover for depositing cash. A person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard and fled away, taking the money. The guard was brought dead to the hospital.

Accused identified

The deceased was identified as Udaypal Singh, a resident of Gonda. The police, going through the CCTV footage, identified the accused. "After scanning through more than 20 CCTV cameras near the crime scene, our team has identified the accused who shot dead the security guard."

"In one of the footage, the accused who appears to be in his twenties can be seen coming on foot with a bag in hand. However, his face is not clear. After killing the guard, the accused can be seen escaping from the spot," a senior police officer said.

Multiple teams have been deployed to nab the culprit and also to recover the money, he said. Narrating the incident which occurred at about 4.50 p.m., he further said the attacker fired upon the cash van guard from behind, when the van arrived at the ATM Kiosk to deposit the money. He later looted the cash and fled away.

The cash vehicle had two attendants, one driver and a van guard, the police informed.

