Daylight Robbery Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel Raises Concerns For Safety

As incidents of snatchings and robberies are not unfamiliar to the residents of Delhi, another incident of an open daylight robbery has created panic in the national capital. On Saturday afternoon, a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of around Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel, which is just six kilometers from the Parliament. Even though the police has nabbed two of the miscreants, the incident has raised concerns about safety, security and the presence of Delhi Police personnel in the national capital.

"We have apprehended two of the accused and the rest have been identified. Raids are underway to arrest them," Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said.

On Saturday, Patel Sajan Kumar, a delivery agent in Omiya Enterprises in Chandni Chowk, had hired an Ola cab along with his friend Jigar Patel from Red Fort to Gurugram to deliver a bag of Rs 2 lakh in cash. Soon after, four bike-borne men stopped the cab at Pragati Maidan tunnel at around 3 pm. Intimidating the victim with guns, the miscreants snatched the bag and fled the spot.

Delhi Police intensifies night patrolling

In response to the incident, the Delhi Police increased its nighttime surveillance and intensified its patrolling across the city on Monday. Senior officers maintained a close vigil in an effort to curb street crimes.

A large number of police officers were stationed throughout the force's 15 districts to monitor suspicious activity and put a stop to any illegal activity.

A senior police officer said the special drive was being conducted under the supervision of Special Commissioners of Police (Law and Order) of two zones, Dependra Pathak and Sagar Preet Hooda, who would also be present on the scene to ensure that no unfortunate incident occurs and that residents feel safe to travel even late at night.

"We are conducting intensive night patrolling across the national capital. Massive checking is also being carried out by our personnel with an aim to contain street crimes and send out a strong message that strict action will be taken against anyone found indulging in any kind of criminal activity," Pathak said.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's resignation.