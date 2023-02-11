Days After Dhangri Terror Attack That Claimed Multiple Lives, Cops Launch Anti-terror Ops

Days after the terrorist attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri district in the Jammu region, police and security agencies launched a massive anti-terror operation to catch the terror suspects. According to officials, the entire Rajouri district has been put on high alert as two terrorists are still absconding.

On January 1, seven civilians lost their lives and 14 people were injured as terrorists attacked the Dhangri village in Rajouri. As many as five people, including two brothers, were killed when terrorists opened fire at some residential houses and two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day.

The residents also expressed their concerns over the failure of Jammu and Kashmir police and security agencies in combating and tracing the terrorists. The residents of Dhangri village also threatened to go on a hunger strike if the concerned authorities don't take any strict actions.

According to police officials, the terrorists involved in the attack are hiding in the upper portions of the Rajouri district. “The terrorists who engineered the attack in Dhangri village… are still hiding in the hills of Rajouri. They can engineer a terror incident again,” police said.

'Don't facilitate terrorists'

A sum of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for locals providing information about them. Later on February 7, the Jammu and Kashmir police also issued an advisory and warned of stern action against those facilitating the terrorists in any way.

“There are a few people who are facilitating the movement and survival of these terrorists besides providing them information on the movement of police and (security) forces,” the police said.

After Republic Media Network searched for more details regarding the case, it was revealed that the terror-group Lashkar-e-Taiba was involved in the terror attack in Dhangri village as it's on their agenda to kill minorities and create a communal clash in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

