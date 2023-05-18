Days After Furore Over Jaisalmer Demolition, VHP And BJP Workers Stages Protest

Days after the demolition of the houses of the Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP workers started protests against the allocation of land to a Muslim hostel in Sanganer town of Jaipur. The market in the town has been closed due to the stir. Police have also been deployed in the market.

Notably, various Hindu outfits had organised a bandh in Sanganer on May 17 protesting against the land allocated in Sanganer for the construction of a hostel for Muslims demanding the government order for building the hostel should be withdrawn otherwise a much larger protest will be staged in the town.

Why are Hindu organisations opposing land allocation?

The major contention from the protesting side is the presence of a hostel dedicated to Muslim students. There is no opposition to the construction of a separate hostel for Muslims per se, stated the opposing organisations. It’s pertinent to mention the Hindu migrants from Pakistan staged a dharna yesterday, (May 17) following the demolition of 28 ‘encroachments’ of temporary settlements after an order from the collector of Jaisalmer Tina Dabi.

The displaced Hindus were residing in the Amarsagar area. Earlier the collector defended the action against the settlements stating complaints from the local Sarpanch and residents. They said the occupants illegally encroached upon the land which as per allegations was owned by the state government. Taina Dabi later clarified and cited miscommunication as the reason behind the furore over the demolition of the settlements, "There was a lack of information and understanding in the entire process. We will issue an order based on your (refugees) demands. We will try to earmark the land and hand it over to you. Those Pakistan refugees who have got citizenship are eligible for land and we are working in that direction," Tina Dabi said while meeting the refugees.