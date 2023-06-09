Days After Odisha Tragedy, Compensation Given To 661 Families; Trains Running On All Lines

Nearly a week after the tragic Odisha train accident occurred on the tracks of Balasore, it has been reported that a total of 661 cases have been granted compensation and Rs 22.66 crore has been disbursed by the government so far. Giving more information, the CPRO of the South Eastern Railways, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, said that the trains are plying on all four lines of the track where the accident took place and all the lines are fit for their movement.

“The trains are running on all four lines. They are perfectly fit for the rail movement. Apart from this, the regular maintenance work on the tracks is on and will continue,” Chaudhary was quoted by ANI.

Further informing about the government’s compensation to the victims, the CPRO of the South Eastern Railways stated, “Compensation has been given in at least 661 cases. Out of the total cases, 331 cases were registered as simple injuries, while 150 people reported grievous injuries. The compensation has also been granted in around 180 cases. The government has so far disbursed Rs 22.66 crores.”

Passenger train services resumed

Just two days after the triple train accident, the Indian Railways informed that the train services were resumed on the tracks of Balasore tracks following the competition of restoration work. However, for a few days, the trains were advised to control their speed and proceed slowly for a certain distance.

As per the latest numbers, at least 288 passengers died in the three-train collision and more than 1,200 were reportedly injured. Meanwhile, over 100 bodies have not been identified and have been kept in hospitals and mortuaries.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the tragic three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district. The CBI registered a case at the request of the Ministry of Railways along with the consent of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government.

At least 288 people have died so far and more than 1,1100 injured in the accident which took place on Friday after a Chennai-bound Coromandel Express rammed into a goods train bearing iron ore, the impact of the collision flinging several compartments into the adjacent track. A few of these coaches hit the last two cars of the Howrah-bound Yesvantpur Express, which was passing by on the opposite line at the same time.

The FIR names unknown people and was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304A (causing death by negligence), sections 337 and 338 (related to endangering the life of others), and sections 153, 154 and 175 of Railways Act (which also deal with endangering lives).

CBI is expected to question Gunanidhi Mohanty, the loco pilot of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, this week.