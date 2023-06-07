Days After Odisha Tragedy, Two LPG Rakes Of Goods Train Derail In MP’s Jabalpur

In another incident of train derailment, two wagons of a goods train carrying Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) derailed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur late Tuesday night. The incident reportedly occurred near Bharat Petroleum Depot in Jabalpur. No casualties have been reported as of now. A probe has been launched to investigate the matter.

Soon after receiving the information, railway officials reached the spot and supervised the restoration work. According to officials, the two wagons of the goods train derailed when the goods train was unloading two rakes of LGP. But movement on the main line was not affected.

Recent train derailment incidents

Odisha triple-train accident: India on Friday, June 2, witnessed the country’s deadliest rail accident after the 1981 Bihar train derailment. The accident that involved three trains resulted in the death of at least 278 people. The three-way collision occurred after two passenger trains, Coromandel Express, Yeswantpur-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train, collided with each other.

The accident occurred after the Coromandel Express derailed and struck two other trains in the Balasore district of Odisha after reportedly entering in the loop line where the goods train was already parked.

Goods train derailment in Odisha’s Bargarh: In just a gap of two days, Odisha witnessed another derailment in its Bargarh district on June 5. However, the incident was not related to the Indian Railways. Five bogies of a goods train carrying limestone on a private narrow gauge rail line derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri.