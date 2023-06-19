Days After Odisha Train Tragedy, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Visit Balasore

Weeks after the Odisha train tragedy, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit the Balasore Railway Station during his three-day visit to the state, starting from June 19. The Union Minister will also meet the individuals, who helped the government in the rescue operations during the train tragedy.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Railways, "Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit the Balasore district hospital and will meet with the officials of the hospital and district administration. Apart from this, Vaishnaw will inspect and review the development of Balasore railway station.”

The Union Minister’s visit to Balasore came after India witnessed its deadliest rail accident after the 1981 Bihar train derailment. The accident left the nation in shock after it claimed over 291 lives. The three-way collision involved two passenger trains – Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeswantpur–Howrah Superfast Express – and a goods train.

Following a visit to Balasore, Vaishnaw will travel to Puri and inspect the arrangements made at the Puri Railway Station for the pilgrims in view of the world-famous Odisha’s Rath Yatra in the evening. The Railways minister is also expected also visit the Rath Yatra in the forenoon on June 20.

"Later, the minister will also proceed to Bahanaga Bazar to interact with the local people," the Railway Ministry’s statement added.

Over 1,000 lives saved by Odisha people

Acknowledging the efforts of Odisha people, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik earlier claimed that the people of the state have saved over 1,000 human lives in the Balasore train crash. Hailing the help of the people of the state for their support, Patnaik said that people providing support to rescue operations and the long queues for blood donation are "sights rare but invaluable".

"It’s a time of immense grief and sorrow. But, this accident has proved the strength of Odisha, its ability to rise to the expectation during the time of crisis," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

The tragic incident of a triple train accident which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train occurred on June 2 and claimed the lives of 291 people.

(With inputs from ANI)