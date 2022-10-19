Days After Quitting TRS, Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud Joins BJP Ahead Of Munugode Bypoll

Giving a massive blow to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of the Munugode Assembly bypoll, former TRS MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its headquarters in the national capital in presence of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav. Earlier on October 15, Goud wrote a letter to the TRS (now BRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and resigned from the party. Notably, the KCR-led party is preparing to expand its presence across the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

It was speculated that the former TRS (now BRS) MP's resignation came after the TRS chief decided to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as the party candidate for the upcoming Munugode Assembly bypoll. Goud was one of the prime contenders for the seat.

Notably, Boora Narsaiah Goud was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Bhongir constituency. However, later in 2019, he lost the seat to Congress candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Goud resigns from TRS

After tendering his resignation to TRS chief, Goud revealed the reason for ending his long association with the party and said that he was no longer able to perform his duties in the party and was not even consulted about the decision of starting BRS.

"As a politician, I was not able to do my duties in the party. KCR started Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) without even consulting or informing us. We only got to know about this through the news. So, we do not know the agenda of the party," the former TRS MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I did not criticise the CM in my resignation letter. I only wrote facts. I have been through a lot of pain while separating from the TRS family. I was in TRS only because of personal relations or else I would have left the party much before," he added.

TRS fields Prabhakar Reddy

Sidelining the name of Boora Narsaiah Goud, CM Rao has decided to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as TRS' candidate for the upcoming Munugode Assembly bypoll. An official release from Rao's office informed that Reddy's candidature was finalised based on survey reports and his association with the grassroots workers.

The bypoll in the Munugode Assembly has been necessitated following the resignation of the sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on August 2. He subsequently joined the BJP and will be contesting as the national party's candidate. Meanwhile, Congress has decided to field Palvai Sravanthi for the bypoll.