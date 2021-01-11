Days After SC Nod, Heritage Conservation Committee Approves Construction Of New Parliament

In a big development on Monday, the Heritage Conservation Committee gave its approval for the construction of the new Parliament building under the aegis of the Central Vista Project. This comes days after the Supreme Court directed that the construction at new sites can begin only after getting permission from the Heritage Conservation Committee which is headed by the Additional Secretary of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. Addressing a press briefing, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra stated that the committee had given the green signal after evaluating the proposal.

Heritage Conservation Committee gives nod to constructing new parliament building under Central Vista revamp project: Housing Secretary — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 11, 2021

What is the Central Vista Project?

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished paving way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building and the Vice President enclave. The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised from Rs.11,794 crore to Rs.13,450 crore.

SC verdict

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by 2:1 majority on January 5. They were hearing a bunch of petitions that questioned whether the project complied with land use and environment regulations pertaining to the area that houses Parliament and Central Secretariat buildings. While upholding the validity of the grant of environmental clearance and the change in land use, Justices Maheshwari and Khanwilkar, they ordered the stepping up of a smog tower and usage of anti-smog guns at the construction site. Penning the minority judgment, Justice Khanna disagreed with the change of land use and the grant of environment clearance.



