Days After Shraddha Murder, Man Kills Live-in Partner In Karnataka After 'heated Argument'

At a time when the country is struggling to get over the shock of the horrifying Shraddha Walkar murder case, another woman in Bengaluru has been killed by her live-in partner after an argument. The woman, Krishna Kumari, died after her partner, Santosh Dhami, allegedly banged her head against the wall. As per the police, the woman was a resident of Nepal.

Bengaluru East division DCP Bheemashankar S Guled said, "A woman Krishna Kumari, was killed by her live-in partner Santosh Dhami as he banged her head against the wall after a heated argument, in Horamavu in Bengaluru."

The Bengaluru Police has now arrested Santosh, who killed his live-in partner. The police also informed that both were living together for the past several years. Krishna was a beautician by profession.

This is not the first such case and comes after Aaftab Poonawala murdered and chopped his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar's body parts into 35 pieces. Within a month, New Delhi unearthed another brutal murder on November 28, similar to that of Shraddha's as dismembered human body parts were recovered yet again. The Delhi Crime Branch launched a probe after they found chopped body parts of a man identified as Anjan Das dumped in different parts of Pandav Nagar in the national capital in June. The victim's wife Poonam and son Deepak were arrested.

Speaking to the media, the wife of the deceased, Poonam Das said, "Anjan molested my children and that is why he was killeḍ. My son Deepak murdered him not me."

Aaftab's spine-chilling admission

Meanwhile, in the ongoing Shraddha murder case, killer Aaftab admitted that the murder was pre-planned and he doesn't regret committing the crime. Aaftab is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, dismembering her body parts into 35 parts, and dumping it across multiple areas in New Delhi.

Republic TV accessed the exclusive questions that were asked to the accused by the experts during the interrogation. When asked whether the murder was planned and whether he brought Shraddha to Delhi with the intention of murdering her, he replied with a 'yes'. He also admitted that the murder took place on May 18 and he dumped parts of her body in the forest. When asked if he regrets killing Shraddha, Aaftab answered 'no'.