Days After Tarn Taran Assault, Intel Agencies Warn Of More RPG Attacks In Punjab

The Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on Sarhali police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran may not be a one-off attack. Intelligence sources have warned of more such attacks, sources told Republic TV.

The alert comes after credible inputs that at least two weeks before the Tarn Taran RPG attack on Friday, two to four Russian-made RPG launchers with shells were dropped via drones close to the border with Pakistan. They were drone-dropped either at Tarn Taran or the Firozpur border.

Sources in both state and central agencies said there were similar inputs shared before but they were not pertaining to the RPG attack, however, the fresh leads are from reliable sources and specific to attacks using RPG. Information has been shared with the state police, the sources said.

'Intelligence alert of more attacks'

Sources informed Republic TV that Pakistan is now trying to target important police installations of Punjab police and other security agencies.

In the wake of Friday's RPG attack, security has been beefed up across all the police stations in Punjab with the setting up of a static guard, following which a police picket on every police station has been deployed.

A picket is a small group of security personnel that acts as a defensive line surrounding the police stations.

Special Operations Group (SOG) has been deployed on the borders to Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, including at national highways. Notably, the RPG attack on Friday was carried out using a highway as the base.

#BREAKING | Three weeks before Punjab attack 2-4 RPG launchers with shells dropped via drone



Tune in to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/gEqoFuXkM5 — Republic (@republic) December 12, 2022

RPG attack on Sarhali police station

Seven months after the RPG attack on Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, a police station in Tarn Taran was attacked by a rocket launcher in Punjab. The Sarhali police station was fired upon at around 1 am on December 10. At the time of the attack, nine cops were present inside the police station, including the SHO. Luckily, no casualty was reported.

Terror angle was not ruled out in the assault and all the central investigating agencies - National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) were apprised of the development. The Sarhali police station is on the Amritsar- Bhatinda highway and the Tarn Taran district is not far away from the international border.

IMAGE: Republic World