Days After Tawang Clash, India To Test Agni-V Missile In Major Boost To Defence Sector

In a massive boost to defence sector, India is all set to conduct the testing of Agni-V ballistic missile today. Developed by the indigenous defence mammoth Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile will be tested at a defence facility from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast for the mission by the Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army.

As per the sources, ahead of the test the authorities have issued a notification and declared the Bay of Bengal as a no-fly zone.

The test is scheduled between December 15-16 and the missile has a strike range of 5,400 kilometres. Notably, India has been long planning the test of Agni-V as this will be the fifth in a series of medium and long-range nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that have been developed by India. The missile was first tested in 2012, with subsequent tests being conducted in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021. This missile also has the capability to be launched via a submarine.

This comes at a crucial time when Indian and Chinese soldiers got engaged in a face-off in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. As Chinese soldiers retreated, India has now decided to send a stern message to China showcasing its preparedness by initiating the Indian Air Forces combat exercise and now the long-awaited Agni-V missile test.

Agni-V missile significance

According to Defence sources, the trial of the Agni-V missile assumes significance as it may be equipped with the MIRV capable of carrying multiple warheads. Considering its importance, the MIRV capability of the missile was secretly tested during a multi-satellite launch and no live launch has been conducted so far. For the first time, the indigenous MIRV technology was tested successfully in the Agni P missile with the weapon delivering two manoeuvrable warheads at two separate locations. The MIRV capability of Agni-V will give India much-needed deterrence.

It is also important to note here that earlier this year, China had raised questions against India's missile programme citing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution passed in 1998. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson had asserted, "as for whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, the UNSCR 1172 already has clear stipulations. Maintaining peace, security and stability in South Asia meets the common interests of all, where China hopes that all parties would make constructive efforts".