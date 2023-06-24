Days Before Amarnath Yatra, Pakistan’s Bid To Push Terrorists In India Foiled

The Indian Army successfully thwarted a major infiltration attempt in the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chakkan Da Bagh, Poonch district of Jammu.

Late last night, the encounter erupted when the Indian Army identified suspicious movements of a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pakistan into Indian territory. The terrorists sought to exploit the cover of dense forests and darkness. However, sources in the army informed Republic World that the group of 3-4 terrorists was detected by their surveillance devices. Subsequently, a challenging encounter ensued, with the terrorists engaging in retaliatory fire against the Indian Army. This intense exchange of fire persisted for several hours in the area under the watchful command of the Sarla Battalion.

Efforts to neutralise the infiltrators were complemented by joint search operations conducted by the security forces throughout the dense forest region. This success is particularly significant as it comes just before the Annual Amarnath Yatra is set to begin. Additionally, multiple infiltration attempts in Kupwara have been successfully foiled over the past ten days, resulting in the elimination of 11 terrorists by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police. These operations have also led to the seizure of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics. The discovery of narcotics further exposes Pakistan's insidious agenda of funding terrorism through the drug trade.

Earlier on June 15, the Indian Army foiled a major plot by Pakistan in the same area, seizing a substantial consignment of arms, ammunition, and a "surviving kit" intended for terrorists. The recovered items included an AK-74 rifle with nine magazines, two pistols with four magazines, six hand grenades, as well as clothing and medicines of Pakistani origin. This discovery unequivocally demonstrates the terrorists' intentions to establish a prolonged presence within Indian territory. However, their plans were thwarted by the alertness of Indian Army troops. The recovered consignment also contained a wire cutter, which the terrorists intended to employ to breach the smart fencing and transport their contraband. However, the swift response of the armed forces prevented their infiltration.