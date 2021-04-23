DBT Picks Up Speed In Kapurthala, Rs 42.65 Crore Paid To Farmers In A Single Day

The direct benefit transfer (DBT) payment to the farmers against the wheat procured by state agencies, picked up speed in Kapurthala district as Rs. 42.65 crore was transfered to the bank account of farmers in a single day on April 20. During the current wheat season, Rs. 59.12 crore was paid to the farmers in Kapurthala district .

To further expedite this, the Punjab Mandi Board is making arrangements to set up registration camps at the offices of the market committee and in the big mandis.

In the district, a total of 180142 MT of wheat has arrived, out of which 172871 MT have been procured. It was estimated that a total of 3.59 lakh metric tonnes of wheat will arrive in the grain markets. Around 50.04 % wheat has so far arrived in the mandis.

District Mandi Officer Mr. Arvinder Singh said that as per the directions of Punjab Mandi Board, special camps were planned to be organized in the offices of the market committees and in the big mandis for the convenience of farmers.

On the other hand, sharing his experience about the procurement process, Jagroop Singh, a farmer from Hussainabad village in Kapurthala said, ''I used to bring his crop to the new Dana Mandi in Kapurthala and within 48 hours of the sale, the amount due for my crop was transferred to my bank account in a hassle free manner.''