DCGI Cancels Licenses Of 18 Pharma Companies Over Manufacturing Spurious Medicines

Following an inspection by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the licences of 18 pharmaceutical companies were cancelled for manufacturing spurious medicines. The DCGI conducted inspections on 76 companies across 20 states.

Official sources reported that during the government crackdown on businesses producing spurious medications, action was taken against 70 companies in Himachal Pradesh, 45 in Uttarakhand, and 23 in Madhya Pradesh.

The majority of the businesses that have been identified for action are registered in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, according to the list.

Crackdown on pharmaceutical companies

Himalaya Meditek Pvt Ltd, a Dehradun-based company, had its permit to manufacture 12 goods revoked on February 7 of this year, and its production licence was terminated with immediate effect as of December 30, 2022.

Shri Sai Balaji Pharmatech Pvt Ltd. of Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, received a show-cause and stop-manufacturing notice. The stop-manufacturing order was revoked when drug inspectors confirmed compliance.

Following a verification of compliance, the stop production order was revoked, and a show cause notice was also issued to EG Pharmaceuticals, Vill Mandhala, Teh Kasauli, and Dist Solan (Himachal Pradesh).

A show-cause notice was sent to Athens Life Sciences, Mauza Rampur Jattan, Nahan Road Kala Amb, Distt. Sirmour 173030 (Himachal).

A show-cause notice and a warning were sent to Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd., Unit II, Rajban Road, Nariwala, and Paonta Sahib (Himachal).

The manufacturer of tablets, capsules, dry syrups (beta-Lactam), injectables (liquid injection - vials, ampoules, and PFS), sachets, and protein powder (general section) at GNB Medica Lab in Himachal's Solan has been ordered to stop production. A show-cause notice has also been issued, and compliance has been forwarded to drug inspectors for verification.

Notices to show cause and to cease producing cosmetics were issued to Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited, Nahan Road, Village Moginand, Kala Amb, and Sirmour (Himachal).

The massive crackdown on pharmaceutical companies across the country linked to the manufacturing of spurious medicines is still underway.