DCGI Eases COVID Vaccine Approval Norms By Exempting Bridging Trials, Testing Requirement

In a big development on Tuesday, the Drugs Controller General of India eased the COVID-19 vaccine approval norms amid the growing need for imported vaccines in wake of the second novel coronavirus wave. Basically, the requirement of bridging clinical trials and testing of every batch of vaccine by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli can be exempted if the vaccine lot has been certified and released by the National Control Laboratory of the respective country. This will specifically apply to vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing).

However, DCGI VG Somani in the order dated June 1 reiterated that the first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for 7 days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunization programme. As per the standard procedure, the CDL will review the Summary Lot Protocol and certificate of analysis of the vaccine batch before its release. The DCGI will take a decision on applications seeking approval for restricted emergency use of foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from the date of submission.

DCGI chief VG Somani issued notice over Guidance for approval COVID19 vaccines in India for restricted use in emergency situation which are already approved for restricted use by US FDA & other countries or which are listed in WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) pic.twitter.com/aGOOSdK9jU — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

India opens up vaccination for all adults

From May 1 onwards, the Centre relaxed the age bar for COVID-19 inoculation and allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. While some states managed to commence the vaccination for the 18-44 age category, the governments of Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka have suspended this drive owing to a paucity of doses. Special emphasis has been laid on those aged above 45 who are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine. So far, both Moderna and Pfizer have refused to supply vaccines to states emphasising they will deal only with the Centre.

A total of 17,06,78,541 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 4,36,78,226 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. The Union government has asserted that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses).