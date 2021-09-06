DCGI Gives Emergency-use Approval To Hetero's Tocilizumab Biosimilar For COVID Treatment

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the generic version of Tocilizumab in India to treat COVID-19 in hospitalised adults, informed the developer Hetero on Monday. According to the Pharmaceutical company, the drug can be helpful for those hospitalised adults who require supplemental oxygen and other medical attention. Thanking the drug controller for approval, the Hetero Group Chairman- Dr B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, said it was an important decision.

"The authorisation will enable the medical practitioners to use the generic drug Tocilizumab for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)," the company statement said.

Speaking further on the matter, the chairman added that this shows India's 'technical capabilities and commitment to bringing important therapeutics relevant to COVID care'. Dr B. Partha Saradhi Reddy also assured that the company would work closely with the Government to ensure equitable distribution of the drug as 'a global shortage of Tocilizumab' is witnessed.

Hetero's TOCIRA (Tocilizumab)

As per the company, the drug will be marketed by its associate 'Hetero Healthcare' in India with the support of its strong distribution network across the country. The manufacturing responsibilities will lie with Hetero's biologics arm 'Hetero Biopharma' at its dedicated biologics facility at Jadcherla in Hyderabad. Hetero's Tocilizumab 400mg/20ml is the biosimilar version of Roche's Actemra/RoActemra ® and will be available from September end.

DCGI's approval to Hetero for COVID anti-viral drug

In June 2020, the DGCI had granted permission to two domestic pharmaceuticals companies, including Hetero, to sell the anti-viral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. The top drug regulator gave the nod to the companies on conditions of "restricted emergency use". At that time, India had started the domestic production of anti-viral drugs for efficacy, stability, safety of "restricted emergency use" on COVID-19 patients.

Hetero is a globally renowned vertically integrated pharmaceutical organisation working on Molnupiravir anti-viral drug in mild COVID-19 patients. The trials conducted across multiple COVID-dedicated hospitals across India demonstrated statistically significant fewer hospital admissions, faster time to clinical improvement, and early negative SARS CoV-2 RT PCR with Molnupiravir treatment in mild COVID-19 patients. The company said it has approached the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to seek emergency use authorization for Molnupiravir in India.

(With ANI inputs)

