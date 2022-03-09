DCGI Grants Permission To SII Vaccine Covovax's EUA For Adult & Children Above Age 12

Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday, March 9, informed that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of Covovax vaccine. The DCGI has granted the EUA permission for the administration of the vaccine for adults and children above 12 years of age. SII CEO Poonawalla further informed that they are working on getting permission for the younger group and lauded the Novavax vaccine quoting that the COVID-19 vaccine has shown 90 per cent efficacy in global trials.

Covavax is engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It was created using recombinant nanoparticle technology and formulated with Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralising antibodies. As per the phase 3 trial conducted in the UK, it demonstrated an overall efficacy of 89.7% and 86.3% efficacy against the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant.

Corbevax seeks permission for EUA in 5-12 age group

In a key development, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Biological E has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its new COVID vaccine, Corbevax on Wednesday, March 9. Notably, Biological E is seeking permission to use the vaccine for children in the age group of 5-12 years. According to a report by ANI, the data of the beneficiaries of the said age group has been submitted to the Subject Expert Committee. Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed receptor-binding domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19.

Coronavirus situation in India

India has recorded a total of 4,29,75,883 cases, out of which 46,962 are active cases. The death toll in the country is at 5,15,355 and 4,24,13,566 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus. The Government of India has so far administered more than 179 crore Coronavirus vaccines to its citizens out of which over 80 crore people have received the second dose and have been fully vaccinated. The Centre has successfully administered more than 1.96 crore booster doses. Amongst people in the age group between 15-17, more than eight crore people have been vaccinated.

Image: ANI/Unsplash