DCP Biswal: Police Only Used Tear Gas To Disperse People Who Were Stone-pelting

DCP Chinmoy Biswas in Delhi claims that the police only used tear gas against the protestors who were stone-pelting and destructing the public property. He also said that no gunshots were used and if anyone was hurt because of the shots, it will be enquired. In the case of Mathura road incident, one document of the discharged summary is under enquiry for a gunshot. DCP added that setting DTC buses on fire, stone-pelting etc at Mathura road cannot happen without proper preparation while talking about the Jamia students' protests.