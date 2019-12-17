The Debate
The Debate
DCP Biswal: Police Only Used Tear Gas To Disperse People Who Were Stone-pelting

General News

DCP Chinmoy Biswal claims that the police only used tear gas to disperse people who were stone-pelting during the Anti-CAA Delhi protests.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

DCP Chinmoy Biswas in Delhi claims that the police only used tear gas against the protestors who were stone-pelting and destructing the public property. He also said that no gunshots were used and if anyone was hurt because of the shots, it will be enquired. In the case of Mathura road incident, one document of the discharged summary is under enquiry for a gunshot. DCP added that setting DTC buses on fire, stone-pelting etc at Mathura road cannot happen without proper preparation while talking about the Jamia students' protests. 

 

Published:
