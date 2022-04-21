In the wake of a BJP leader's murder in New Delhi, DCP East spoke to Republic TV on Thursday detailing the investigation into the matter and whether the incident had anything to do with the Jahangirpuri riots. DCP East, Priyanka Kashyap, revealed that all angles of the case were being looked into, and no theory had been ruled out so far. BJP leader Jeetu Chaudhary was shot dead on a busy street on Wednesday, April 20 in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase- 3 by two assailants.

"We've been checking the CCTVs and working on the technical part of the investigation. So yes, we are progressing ahead in the right way," she said. On being asked whether a conspiracy behind the murder, DCP Kashyap stated, "We are looking at all possible angles. We've not ruled out any theory. We are speaking to everybody and taking all possible help from any kind of public present on the streets."

She also clarified that so far, no link between the murder and the Jahangirpuri riots had emerged prima facie. "As of now no, I don't think so but we will look into that angle as well, if any," she said.

Eyewitness share detailed account

Earlier today, Republic had visited the crime scene where the BJP leader was found dead. Eyewitnesses revealed that the incident took place around 8 PM in the evening when a gunshot was heard. The police arrived at the spot in minutes.

"It was around 8.15-8.20 (in the evening) we heard a gunshot. Five to seven minutes later, I rushed there," Sachidananad Giri, who owns a shop in front of the spot of crime said. He added, "His family came and started crying. Police also arrived in 5-7 minutes. After that, his body was taken."

When asked about the traffic condition of the area at the time of the crime, Giri said, "It was crowded. Because of the local market, there was huge traffic. Even crossing the street takes 4-5 minutes. It was crowded, we couldn't identify who it was." The police have recovered empty cartridges from the crime scene and further investigation is underway.