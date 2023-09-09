DCP Northeast Joy N Tirkey Says Preparations For G20 Summit Commenced In August Itself

Commissioner of police for the Northeast district, New Delhi, Joy N Tirkey while speaking about the security preparations for the grand G20 event in the national capital on 9 and 10 September, said on Friday that preparations for the mega event of world leaders started in August itself.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, Tirkey said, "We started our preparation in August itself. It was our build-up to the long checklist of things. We have identified the areas that have a history of communal violence and are conducting regular flag marches there."

The G20 Summit will witness the presence of several heads of state and delegates.

“We are patrolling the Yamuna as well, as the main venue of the summit, Bharat Mandapam, lies on the other side of the river. We are tracking the low-lying areas differently. We are using drones to keep vigil in the afternoon while at night, VLP (Very light Pistol) is being used to throw light into the tall bushes in those areas", he said.

Lieutenant Governor to keep a tab on security situation

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office on Friday stated through a release that he will keep an eye on the security situation in the city from the Raj Niwas.

The statement read, "He (L-G) will be in constant touch with the Command Room of the state-to-art Control Room of the Delhi Police Headquarters on September 9."

"He will remain in touch with the Police Commissioner and will keep an eye on every road and hotel detailed for G-20 requirements, apart from taking livestock of the development in the City, through the hi-tech gadgets installed at the Control Room," it added.

India hosting G20 Leader's Summit

India is currently hosting the G20 Leader's Summit in the national capital at the newly developed Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10. The event will witness the presence of 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

(With inputs from ANI)