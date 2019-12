Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal announced an indefinite hunger strike against the recent incidents of rape in the country. Referring to the brutal rape and murder of Hyderabad doctor and a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan, Swati said that the country is shaken by the incident. Demanding a death penalty within six months to those who rape children, the DCW chief along with women of Delhi will call an indefinite hunger strike at 10 am from Jantar Mantar.