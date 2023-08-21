DCW Chief Confronted For Delayed Action In Delhi Rape Case Of Minor, Says 'I Didn't Know'

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) staged a sit-in protest at a hospital in connection with the minor girl who had been allegedly raped by a Delhi Government official on Monday. The DCW chief claimed that the hospital authorities did not allow her to meet and speak to the survivor on the orders of the Delhi police officials. Following this, Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police and the city government's women and child development and services departments, seeking action in the matter.

Premoday Khakha, a deputy director in the city government's women and child development department allegedly raped the teenage girl who was his friend's daughter, repeatedly over a five-month period from October 2020 to February 2021, a senior police officer had said. His wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

Republic confronts DCW Chief Swati Maliwal

Republic Media Network confronted DCW Chief Swati Maliwal's claim of being unaware of the case and her delayed response in taking action. On being asked about the silence in the matter, Maliwal said, "When I came to know about the case, I issued notice to Delhi police as well as the State Government. I want to understand when an FIR was registered under whose pressure the Delhi police did not arrest the accused until now. And when I went to meet the survivour, why DCP (deputy commissioner of police) and ACP (assistant commissioner of police) categorically disallowed from entering the hospital? And for the past 8 and half hours I am forced to sit here because I need to meet the survivour.

The DCW chief raised questions about the NCPCR chief being allowed by the Delhi police to meet the victim girl's family and not her. "It is my statutory duty to meet the survivor and help her. How will I take action?" she asked.

The DCW chief remained adamant that she was not aware of the case until today. "I just don't want you to believe but this is the truth. The fact is that I didn't know about it and if I had to hide the matter, why would I be sitting here for the past 8 and half hours right in front of the St Stephens hospital", she claimed.

While speaking about the arrested accused Premoday Khakha, Maliwal said, "This man is influential as he was appointed in the WCD department which is supposed to be protecting the survivours of rape and other sexual assaults. In the last 10 days, the Delhi Police refused to arrest him, clearly, he has clout. I have issued notice to the Delhi Government asking what actions are being taken and also about the sensitive posts the accused has held in past years and if any complaints were received against him till now and what happened to them."

"I am trying to be accountable by being here," said Swati Maliwal as she walked out of the conversation after being asked about her delayed response.