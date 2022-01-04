Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu seeking reconstitution of Parliamentary Standing Committee that will deliberate over Child Marriage Amendment Bill, 2021. Expressing concern over the lack of women members in the Parliamentary committee, Maliwal stated that it was unfair that only one woman parliamentarian was a part of the 31 member committee. The DCW Chief sought more women panelists' inclusion and that the committee should be chaired by a female as the Bill discusses the welfare of women.

'Child Marriage Parliamentary Panel should be Women majority commitiee': DCW Chief

"The parliamentary committee that will decide on raising the age of marriage for girls has 30 men & only 1 woman MP ! I have written a letter to Rajya Sabha Speaker Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on this. Reconstitute the committee on this serious issue of women in which the chairperson should be a woman and most of the MPs should also be women". DCW Chief tweeted.

DCW Chief shocked over 'Negligible representation of women'

Maliwal further said that she was surprised over the negligible representation of women in the matter that is related to the life of crores of women.

"The very constitution of the committee appears to have dented the hope of any worthwhile holistic reform. I am shocked to learn that the Parliamentary Standing Committee consists of only one woman parliamentarian against 30 male parliamentarians! It is disheartening to note that not only the Committee has negligible representation of women, it is also chaired by a man! How can a matter which has a direct impact on the life of crores of women and girls be decided by a group of men?

Swati Maliwal also mentioned that the issue of raising the legal marriageable age of women in India is contentious and required comprehensive assessment and deliberation backed by extensive research, both on the implementation of the existing provisions of law as well as the implications of the proposed amendments. It is a matter of record that the existing laws for the prevention of child marriages have not been properly implemented till date in the country, despite legal mandate child marriages have not been abolished, she added.

Maliwal added that several women and child organizations and civil society members have raised concerns regarding various provisions of the Bill. Therefore, the role of the Parliamentary Standing in the matter becomes crucial. It was hoped that by referring the bill to the committee, the executive and the legislature intends to positively re-examine the Bill, ascertain its impact on the ground and hold wide consultations in the matter with all stakeholders.

Only 1 woman in 31-member Panel examining bill to raise legal marriage age

Comprising 31 MPs in total, the parliamentary standing committee constituted to examine The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women to 21, ironically has only one woman. According to the members' list of the parliamentary standing committee, led by senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, available on the Rajya Sabha website, TMC MP Sushmita Dev is the only woman among the 31 members.

"I wish there were more women MPs in the committee but having said that we will make sure all interest groups are heard," Dev said while speaking to the media. The Bill that is a great step toward gender parity was introduced in the Parliament during the winter session and referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.