DCW Chief On Unnao Case: 'Why Is Govt So Silent? Can't It Feel The Pain Of These Girls?'

Condemning the incident where Unnao rape survivour was set on fire by five men outside her village, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday said, "Why is the government so silent? Can't they hear and feel the pain of these girls? I have also written to the President on Thursday. I hope that some action is taken soon." The incident took place a day after the Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad was designated to act as a fast track court to take up the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case.

Maliwal said, "She has sustained 90% injuries. She was on her way to a court for hearing ewhen she was attacted by her rapists. I think nothing can be more shameful in this country. One after the other, girls are being set ablaze and the system is just not reacting. It is so horrifying what she must have gone through, or the amount of pain she is going through now. It is really shameful, we are on an indefinite hunger strike today. This is the third day. Thousands of people from across the country are coming and supporting us here in Raj Ghat. But I fail to understand why is the Centre is refusing to respond. What is it that we are demanding? We are demanding a strong system in the country against rapists. We need a certainty and stiffness of punishments. We need greater police resources, police accountability, and fast track courts."

On CM Adityanath asking for reports in the Unnao case

Maliwal added, "I don't think it is enough. I think it is too little. I really think that Yogi Adithyanath should immediately create a system in his state that at least, in this case, assures that death penalty is given to the rapist as soon as possible. Until he does that, I think all things are just talks. He has to ensure that a fast track court is set specially for this girl. Day to day hearings happen and the law is implemented properly in the state. Otherwise in UP, we have complete Gundaraj."

Unnao police arrest five men

The police have arrested five men who attempted to burn the victim. "We got a complaint that there was an attempt to burn the victim. The victim has given us some five names and we have arrested all the people. She has been referred to the Lucknow hospital for better treatment. Four teams have been constituted to catch the remaining two and they will be caught soon. She had filed a complaint in March accusing two men, one of them has been round up," said Unnao police.

