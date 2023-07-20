Demand Strict Action Against Accused: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal On Manipur Video

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal Thursday said she will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, demanding strict action in the case of two women paraded naked by some men in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight. In a tweet, Maliwal said, "Writing letter today to PM and Manipur CM seeking urgent steps to curb violence in Manipur, strongest action against men in the video who perpetrated the attack on the girls, (ask) Manipur CM to allow my visit to meet the survivors, their families and other girls and women." "Want to submit a fact-finding report to the government regarding sexual crimes against women so that action is taken at the earliest," Maliwal said in the tweet.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest. According to a spokesperson of ITLF, the "despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.

